Safety preparations underway for San Francisco's Lunar New Year celebrations

Organizers and city leaders spoke Tuesday afternoon about safety preparations and met with local business owners in Chinatown. City officials say retail in Chinatown goes up about 20% during the Lunar New Year. The festivities kick off this Saturday with the flower market fair.



The Super Bowl madness is now in the rearview mirror, but there is another big event happening in San Francisco soon: Lunar New Year.

Organizers and city leaders spoke Tuesday afternoon about safety preparations and met with local business owners in Chinatown.

San Francisco business impact

Local perspective:

Anita Chen Rainer says the Lunar New Year celebrations are essential to her business.

She and her husband Klaus have owned their Chinatown jewelry store for more than 30 years.

"The night market, the Lunar New Year, all the activity in Chinatown," she said.

They say safety has improved in the neighborhood.

"Safety, cleanliness. It used to be graffiti and homeless tents everywhere," said Klaus Chen Rainer.

Lunar New Year safety prep

What they're saying:

Law enforcement officials walked through Chinatown on Tuesday.

City officials say retail in Chinatown goes up about 20% during the Lunar New Year.

"I grew up here. My family lived two blocks up the street. The city when we come together. That makes us all stronger," said San Francisco Sheriff Paul Miyamoto.

That was the message from city officials Tuesday, days after the Super Bowl.

"Hundreds of thousands of people came from around the world from the Super Bowl," said San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie.

The mayor says they plan to build on that momentum.

"I am confident we will carry that same level of public safety into the Lunar New Year festivities and beyond," Lurie said.

He says the police, fire departments and office of emergency management will have more officers and staff on the ground.

Officials say consumer scams are on the rise – something you should watch out for.

"Sometimes creative scams using artificial intelligence, mimicking the voices of your loved ones videos. Its been shocking what we have seen," said San Francisco City Attorney David Chiu.

He says if you see something suspicious during these events, call 911.

The festivities kick off this Saturday with the flower market fair.

There is free parking at Portsmouth Square.