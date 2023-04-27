SF police find 12-year-old girl who had been missing under possible suspicious circumstances
SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco on Thursday found a 12-year-old girl who had possibly been missing under suspicious circumstances.
Jewl Rayford was last seen at Presidio Middle School in the 400 block of 30th Avenue, about 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said.
On Thursday morning, police said she had been located without giving details.
Police have not disclosed why her disappearance had been suspicious.