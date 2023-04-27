Expand / Collapse search

SF police find 12-year-old girl who had been missing under possible suspicious circumstances

Published 
Updated 9:22AM
San Francisco
Bay City News

Search for missing 12-year-old girl from San Francisco

Search for missing 12-year-old girl from San Francisco.

SAN FRANCISCO - Police in San Francisco on Thursday found a 12-year-old girl who had possibly been missing under suspicious circumstances. 

Jewl Rayford was last seen at Presidio Middle School in the 400 block of 30th Avenue, about 2 p.m. Wednesday, police said.

On Thursday morning, police said she had been located without giving details.

Police have not disclosed why her disappearance had been suspicious. 