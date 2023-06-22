SF Pride events kick off with orchestra, comedy night, and safety pop-up resources

San Francisco Pride events were in full swing Thursday, as visitors from across the nation began coming in for the celebrations that culminate in San Francisco Pride Parade on Sunday.

In the Castro District outside Spike's coffee shop, first responders with the Pride Alliance held a Pride public safety pop-up table.

"Your collaborative public safety teams from San Francisco fire, police... Sheriff's office, park rangers, emergency management, we're all working together months in advance with one goal," said San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Captain Jonathan Baxter.

The city is already ramping up, with tens of thousands of people expected to attend the Pride events through the weekend.

San Francisco first responders say they will be staffed up for the events and want people to stay safe.

Baxter advises people to attend events with a group or a friend, have a designated meeting place if you get separated, stay hydrated, and dress for the weather in layers.

"We have lots of heat exhaustion, dehydration calls, we have lots of substance abuse whether its alcohol or illicit substances. We ask people to moderate yourself," said Capt. Baxter.

The Pride Alliance group wants Pride participants to know that there are LGBTQ+ members within the law enforcement and fire department ranks, who will be there marching in the Pride parade and also in the crowd to help.

"Our emergency services unit will be present in the surrounding areas as well. It will be all hands on deck," said Sgt. Mel Fonthal, with the San Francisco Sheriff's Office.

"Recognize that there are queer employees in government whether its police, fire, sheriff's office and that we're here," said San Francisco Sheriff's Deputy Danilo Quintanilla.

Festivities were already in full swing Thursday night as the very first Pride International Orchestra kicked off its inaugural concert at the San Francisco Conservatory with a world premiere written by composer Jimmy Lopez Bellido who dedicated the piece called "Loud" to his husband in the audience.

The orchestra was made up of musicians from overseas and 30 states in the U.S.

"I really wanted to create a place that no matter where someone is in the world that there's an orchestra for them and we are so excited to welcome 78 musicians to San Francisco," said Michael Roest, founder and director of the International Pride Orchestra. Roest says he hopes the orchestra will hold a concert every year for Pride in a different city around the nation.

SFC Troy Paolantonio, a U.S. Army Field Band Member, was dressed in his military uniform. He flew from Maryland just for the concert.

"This is one of the most incredible life experiences that I will be able to reflect on. This has been so amazing, one to be a representative of the military, because i had the support of my chain of command to be part of this," said Sergeant First Class Paolantonio.

Across town, it was Pride comedy night at Chase Center's Thrive City. Comics had a chance to let loose and celebrate with humor.

Sureni Weerasekera was one of the comics to take the stage. She says she got her start in the Bay Area and now is based in New York City. She is partnering with another comic for their national "Hot and Funny Tour."

"In San Francisco it's easier, there are a lot of folks that are on your side and want you to win," said Weerasekera, "They want to see people like them on stage and I feel nothing but love every time I come to Oakland and San Francisco."

First responders say Pride participants can get safety notices and updates by texting PRIDESF to the number 888777.

