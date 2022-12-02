SF reports its first flu-related death of season

article

San Francisco on Friday reported its first death of the current flu season in a resident under the age of 65.

According to the San Francisco Department of Public Health, the person had not received a flu vaccine and had underlying medical conditions. The person, who was not identified, died Wednesday.

San Francisco public health officials urged residents to get a flu shot if they have yet to do so, as the current flu season is likely to be the worst since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

MORE COVERAGE: Santa Clara County reports first person to die from the flu this year

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials have already estimated that 8.7 million people have been infected this season, with 78,000 flu-related hospitalizations and 4,500 deaths.

Young children, older adults and people who are pregnant, smoke or have chronic medical conditions like asthma or diabetes are most at risk of severe cases of the flu.

SEE ALSO: Pediatricians urge precautions to avoid post-holiday spike of RSV, flu, and COVID

San Francisco residents are encouraged to stay home when sick and maintain good hygiene. The use of a high-quality, well-fitting mask for crowded, indoor spaces is also recommended.

Local information about the flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus can be found here.