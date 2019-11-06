SF supervisors declare state of emergency over traffic-related pedestrian and cyclist deaths

article

San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution on Tuesday, introduced by Sup. Matt Haney to declare a state of emergency over the deaths of pedestrians and bicyclists.

City leaders are hoping to draw more attention to the Vision Zero goal adopted by the city in 2014 to reach zero traffic deaths by 2024.

As of last month, there were 24 traffic deaths so far in 2019, up from a total of 23 for all of 2018.

The new resolution calls on the city and San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) to reduce and enforce speed limits, add more red-light cameras, and to re-time traffic lights for safety and increase enforcement.