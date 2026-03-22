SF emergency crews investigate 'suspicious' device found in Mission District

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The Brief Emergency crews were sent just after 1:35 p.m. to the 3100 block of 22nd Street to investigate reports of a suspicious package. Police told KTVU that officers found the device in a building, but the department could not immediately identify the object. Authorities cleared the scene by about 3:30 p.m.



San Francisco crews on Sunday afternoon were investigating reports of a suspicious package found in a building in the city’s Mission District.

What we know:

Emergency crews were sent just after 1:35 p.m. to the 3100 block of 22nd Street to investigate reports of a suspicious package found inside a building, according to the San Francisco Fire Department and the San Francisco Police Department.

The SFPD told KTVU that officers found the device in a building, but the department could not immediately identify the object.

No injuries were reported, though the officers established a perimeter and the SFFD advised the public to stay at least one block away from the scene to allow emergency personnel access to the area.

Scene deemed safe:

The SFFD announced just after 3:30 p.m. that police had cleared the scene, and that the roadways would soon be reopened to traffic.