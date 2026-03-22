SF emergency crews investigate 'suspicious' device found in Mission District
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco crews on Sunday afternoon were investigating reports of a suspicious package found in a building in the city’s Mission District.
What we know:
Emergency crews were sent just after 1:35 p.m. to the 3100 block of 22nd Street to investigate reports of a suspicious package found inside a building, according to the San Francisco Fire Department and the San Francisco Police Department.
The SFPD told KTVU that officers found the device in a building, but the department could not immediately identify the object.
No injuries were reported, though the officers established a perimeter and the SFFD advised the public to stay at least one block away from the scene to allow emergency personnel access to the area.
Scene deemed safe:
The SFFD announced just after 3:30 p.m. that police had cleared the scene, and that the roadways would soon be reopened to traffic.