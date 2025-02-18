SFMTA board mulls idea of cutting crossing guard program

San Francisco's Municipal Transportation Agency Board is considering a plan to lower costs by eliminating school crossing guards, though the idea is still in the consideration phase.

What we know:

Every school day in San Francisco, crossing guards from the city's municipal transportation agency ensure families get to and from school safely by blocking traffic.

Crossing guards like Lawrence Lucas said it's a huge responsibility.

"I've seen cars making right turns on red and close calls," Lucas said. "You may save millions of dollars for school crossing guards, but if a kid gets fatally injured then you can't put a (price) on that."

With citywide budget cuts looming, the SFMTA is looking to cut $15 million from its budget. Eliminating programs, including crossing guards, is one of the ideas under consideration by the board.

‘I think it’s crazy'

What they're saying:

"We do not want to cut the crossing guard program... If it ever became necessary to cut the crossing guard program because of our financial crisis, we would search high and low for alternative funding to keep the program going.... We are not currently proposing cuts to the crossing guard program and the board is not taking action today," the SFMTA said.

Crossing guards said they provide an extra set of eyes and ears around schools.

Crossing guard Joel Kamisher attended Tuesday's board meeting to make sure the program didn't wind up on the chopping block.

"We would like them to take this off the table and work with us," he said. He suggests the board finds "alternative sources to fund the program."

Parents agree that if cuts are necessary, they should not target crossing guards.

"I think it's crazy," said King Lei. "It's just ridiculous. Especially here at 19th and Irving, (where) I pick up my daughter at Jefferson. We need them here. These cars are just crazy our here and these crossing guards have been amazing."

The SFMTA said the idea of cutting crossing guards is just one of many options being considered. The agency said that the board needs to evaluate all possibilities and is likely to look elsewhere for budget cuts.