SFO: You don't need a plane ticket to walk your friend to the gate

The Brief San Francisco International Airport just joined Oakland's airport in allowing approved ticket-less family and friends to walk their loved ones to the gates to say goodbye and pick them up with hugs and smiles upon arrival. People have to fill out applications to be approved. This used to be the custom before Sept. 11, 2001.



San Francisco International Airport just joined Oakland's airport in allowing approved ticket-less family and friends to walk their loved ones to the gates to say goodbye and pick them up with hugs and smiles upon arrival.

Accompanying to gate

What you can do:

The program at SFO, announced on Tuesday, is called "Gate Explorer," and allows visitors to go beyond security without booking a flight.

The caveat? People need to apply for this service, and it will be reviewed by the TSA. Applications can be submitted 30 days in advance, but same-day applications are allowed.

The application requires first and last name, date of birth, gender, and e-mail address, and applicants will receive an e-mail after midnight on the day of the visit with the approval status.

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Last December, the Oakland San Francisco Bay Airport launched the OAK Guest Pass Program. Non-passengers must apply for security clearance up to seven days in advance of the day they want to visit the airport.

KTVU reached out to the Bay Area's other airport in San Jose to see if it had a similar program, but didn't immediately hear back.

Before 9/11

Big picture view:

These programs hearken back to a pre-Sept. 11 era, when loved ones routinely accompanied their family and friends right up to the door before boarding. The terrorist attacks in 2001, changed that practice – until recently.

Several airports across the country have recently begun introducing similar programs — The Kansas City International Airport has a "guest pass," the Philadelphia International Airport has a "wingmate pass," and the Detroit Metropolitan Airport has a "destination pass."