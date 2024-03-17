SFPD approve release of video of woman's death after separate recent assault

The San Francisco police chief has given the go to release video showing what led up to the death of a woman in the city.

In July of last year, 63-year-old Yanfang Wu died from her injuries after police say she was pushed to the ground in the Bayview neighborhood by 43-year-old Thea Hopkins.

No arrests were made as officers initially said it was an accident.

But then last week, police arrested Hopkins for violently assaulting a 71-year-old Chinese woman.

Upon hearing that news, activists in the Asian community demanded police re-open the case from last summer.

This weekend, Mayor London Breed met with members of the city's Asian American community.