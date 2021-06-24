SFPD chief makes case for more officers in high-crime areas, but critics don't agree

San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott is making his case for more officers. This comes after a new citywide survey finds that the majority of San Franciscans want more police officers and consider it a high priority.

Scott says more officers would help prevent crime.

But not everyone agrees. Critics say many calls for service do not need a police response.

"I always love to see cops on the beat, especially on bikes. That's what we want to see, cops walking around," says Geoff Farrell, a San Francisco resident.

The Chamber of Commerce is behind the survey. 520 voters were asked about public safety and crime.

"Good policing has to be staffed, funded. You have to have the training. You have to have all the things we're trying to do with this department and that takes resources and it takes people," says Chief Scott.

"I disagree with the Chamber of Commerce survey. It's one survey," says Christine Wei with No New SF Jail Coalition.

She and other supporters of defunding the police say money should be shifted away from the department into programs that help people with mental health issues and the homeless.

"These two situations are highly criminalized," says Wei.

Chief Scott says the department is 18% below needed staffing, short nearly 400 officers.

He says more officers are needed to answer what's classified as lower priority calls such as car break-ins. "We know that putting officers in communities, putting them on foot, putting them in areas where crime is known to occur, it reduces and prevents crime."

Mayor London Breed's budget proposal for the next two years would maintain current staffing levels and it would include money for more beat patrol officers on foot.

"To fend off crime. To make the tourists more welcome so their cars aren't broken into because there's somebody there to scare away the thief," says Farrell.

On Monday, the board of supervisors budget committee will be discussing the issue, including a proposal from one supervisor to cut the police budget by 10% each year.

Some say that money would be better spent elsewhere.

"I think fewer police would actually be better," says Theresa Huckleberry, a San Francisco resident, "Investing that into education, programs to get youth engaged and keep them off the streets."

Supporters of defunding the police say the shift away from police response to non-violent situations should be reflected in the budget.

There appears to be support among the board of supervisors to maintain current police staffing.

Members of the board are scheduled to vote on San Francisco's overall budget July 13.