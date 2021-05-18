SFPD ID suspect linked to separate Saturday Potrero Hill shootings that killed 2, injured 1

article

Police in San Francisco on Tuesday said investigators have identified a suspect believed to be responsible for two separate shootings on Saturday in the city's Potrero Hill neighborhood that killed two people and left another victim with critical injuries.

The suspect has been identified as 32-year-old Robert Newt and police are asking for the public's help to locate him.

The first shooting happened around 10:10 a.m. near 25th and Connecticut streets. At the scene, officers found a 61-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital, but he later succumbed to his injuries. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his family, according to the city's Medical Examiner's Office.

The second shooting happened just a little over two hours later, around 12:25 p.m., in the first block of Dakota Street. There, officers found a 49-year-old man and a 54-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were hospitalized, but the 54-year-old victim died from his injuries. He was identified by the Medical Examiner's Office as Randy Armstrong of San Francisco.

The 49-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized, according to police.

Homicide investigators have obtained three warrants for Newt's arrest; two on suspicion of murder and one on suspicion of attempted murder.

Police said Newt is considered armed and extremely dangerous. He's known to frequent the city's Bayview and Hunters Point neighborhoods.

Police have released a photo of Newt in hopes someone can recognize him. Anyone who spots him is asked to avoid approaching him and to take note of his location, vehicle and clothing and immediately call 911.

Advertisement

Anyone with additional information about the Saturday shootings is asked to call the Police Department's anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.