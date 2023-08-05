SFPD investigates fatal Tenderloin shooting

A man was found dead shortly after midnight Friday in the Tenderloin, officers said.

Police are investigating after receiving reports around 12:30 a.m. about a man shot near Mason and Eddy Streets. At the scene, a 37-year-old was suffering from life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died, police said.

Just that day before, San Francisco County District Attorney Brooke Jenkins held a meeting with the Sheriff and Chief of Police about safety concerns in the area, including open-air drug use and violent crimes.

At the meeting, concerned residents aired their grievances about the "deteriorating situation" in the neighborhood.

The San Francisco Police Department's Homicide Detail is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to tip411 beginning the message with SFPD.