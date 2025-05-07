SFPD investigating double shooting that killed 1

The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Ingleside neighborhood that killed one man and injured another on Monday.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Sunnydale Avenue around 3 a.m. over reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds, police said.

One of the men died at the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the circumstances were that led up to the shooting. No one has been arrested for the double shooting.

Police did not identify the victims.