SFPD investigating double shooting that killed 1

May 7, 2025
SAN FRANCISCO - The San Francisco Police Department is investigating a double shooting in the Ingleside neighborhood that killed one man and injured another on Monday.

Officers responded to the 1900 block of Sunnydale Avenue around 3 a.m. over reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found two men with gunshot wounds, police said. 

One of the men died at the scene while the other was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what the circumstances were that led up to the shooting. No one has been arrested for the double shooting. 

Police did not identify the victims.

