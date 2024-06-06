SFPD looking for missing at-risk child

article

Police in San Francisco are hoping the public can help them locate a missing child, the department said Thursday.

LeMichael Humphrey, 11, was last seen Tuesday at 2:55 p.m. in the 400 block of Stanyan Street. He is considered at-risk not only for his young age, but because he has been diagnosed with autism and schizophrenia, according to police. He has also recently tested positive for COVID-19.

Humphrey is Black, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 105 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, green shirt, gray slacks and white Nike sneakers.

Humphrey is known to travel on Muni and BART, often to surrounding cities.

Anyone who locates Humphrey should call 911 and report his current location and physical description. Anyone with information on his possible whereabouts should call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.