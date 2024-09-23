SFPD release body cam video of police shooting at Powell Street station

San Francisco police released body-worn camera video and new details about the investigation into a police shooting earlier this month, when officers opened fire and shot a man carrying a gun through the city.

The man found carrying a gun was chased near Market Street before he ran into the Powell Street BART station, eventually leading to an officer-involved shooting in which the suspect was injured with "non-life-threatening injuries."

The body camera video shows the moment the man was shot by police and the moments leading up to the shooting, which included multiple commands to "drop the gun" and attempts to restrain him with non-lethal devices.

San Francisco police announced at a virtual town hall on Monday that 30-year-old Justin Matthew Alderman was the suspect.

Police said Alderman was found by Tenderloin patrol officers sleeping in a stolen white BMW at 10:18 a.m. on September 13, with a gun in plain view in the passenger seat.

Officers staged their patrol cars around the stolen BMW near the corner of Jessie and 6th streets. In the video, they are heard telling the man to get out of the car through a loudspeaker.

As he stepped out of the car on the passenger side, officers yelled, "Hands up! Hands up! He’s got the gun!"

He slowly walked away from officers, while they began a foot chase up Jessie Street, and in and out of a liquor store.

Officers can be heard yelling, "Drop the gun" during the chase, while they deployed non-lethal devices called BolaWraps and bean bag rounds. A BolaWrap is a device that deploys strong rope to wrap around a suspect and prevent movement.

Alderman is seen casually strolling through the streets ignoring commands during the pursuit.

Eventually, police said Alderman led officers to the underground Powell BART station, where officers continued yelling commands on the platform.

BART surveillance video shows the man walking through the BART station carrying a gun as bystanders duck for cover. Police said he was trying to remove the nonlethal restraints from his leg.

"As this situation unfolded, some bystanders were trapped and forced to cower down next to whatever was available," said SFPD Acting Commander Mark Im.

Officers ultimately shot multiple rounds, and the man was hit, seen dropping to the ground.

Immediately after, the officers are seen crowding around the suspect and rendering aid as he screams in pain, "My leg!"

Police said Alderman was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries and a loaded revolver was recovered from the scene.

The revolver in the suspect’s possession was loaded with five unused cartridges and one spent cartridge.

"Thankfully no innocent bystanders, nor the officers involved were harmed," said SFPD Acting Captain Daniel Manning.

The officers involved are identified as patrol officers with the Tenderloin station; Colin Ryan, Phong Nguyen, and Bartholomew Sullivan.

An internal investigation was opened and the case is being investigated by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office.

SFPD could not describe the nature of Alderman’s injuries, but he is heard in the body camera footage screaming about an injury to his leg.

Police said the suspect is in "fair" condition.

The investigation is still open and active. Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD tipline at 415-575-4444 or text "tip" to TIP411. You can remain anonymous.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.