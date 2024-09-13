San Francisco police fire at armed man near Powell Street station: source

The Brief At least two San Francisco police officers fired their weapons at a man they say was armed with a gun near the Powell Street station, a police source told KTVU. The gunshot victim was taken to the hospital. No trains were stopping at the Powell Street Station.



At least two San Francisco police officers fired their weapons Friday at a man they say was armed with a gun near the Powell Street station, a police source told KTVU.

During a news conference, Police Chief Bill Scott said officers were out patrolling the area in the 400 block of Jessie Street about 10:20 a.m. when they saw a man with a gun sitting in what later turned out to be a stolen car. The car was not moving, police said, without giving any more details.

At that point, he said, the officers "formulated a plan to contain him."

But the man got out of the car and ran away from the police for a couple of blocks, Scott said.

That foot chase turned into an "officer-involved shooting," Scott said, when the armed man ran down the steps of the Powell Street station.

Scott did not specifically say who shot who.

When asked if an officer shot the man, police spokesman Evan Sernoffsky answered: "That is under investigation."

Scott did say that police recovered the firearm that the man had, and that police will have a virtual town hall within 10 days when additional details will be released.

"We cannot have an armed man walking around the streets of San Francisco," Scott said.

The man survived the shooting.

Firefighters said they found the gunshot victim after he had walked a short distance from where he was shot.

The man was taken to the hospital, where Scott said he was in "fair" condition at the hospital.

Aerial footage showed police cars outside the Powell Street station, as well as an ambulance waiting outside. Video from inside the Powell Street station showed a heavy police presence.

Police had also put up yellow crime scene tape on the escalators leading down to the station, where commuters typically go to pick up their buses and trains.

As a result, the Powell Street BART station was closed because of the police activity.

Both BART and Muni trains and buses will continue to pass through the station but will not stop at Powell during the investigation.

San Francisco put up yellow crime scene tape at the station at 5th and Market streets. Sept. 13, 2024 Expand

An ambulance waits outside the station at 5th and Market streets. Sept. 13, 2024

San Francisco police outside the BART and Muni station at 5th and Market streets. Sept. 13, 2024 Expand



