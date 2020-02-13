SFPD rule out DUI as factor in crash that left pedestrians critically injured

Police released the identity of the driver suspected of running over two pedestrians in San Francisco's Mission District.

On Wednesday, officers arrested 62-year-old Stephan Kernan, of San Francisco, on one count of running a red light and two counts of not stopping for an accident resulting in an injury.

The victims, two men from San Francisco, ages 34 and 49, underwent surgery and are in critical condition.

Initially, authorities were investigating whether Kernan was under the influence when his Burgandy Toyota Prius struck a male pedestrian on 23rd and Mission around 4:20 p.m. and continued down the road.

Emergency crews at the scene of a crash where three pedestrians were struck.

Police said Kernan then drove onto the sidewalk and struck a Muni bus where he hit two passengers exiting the bus. A woman, who was clipped, was treated and released at the scene. The male bus passenger was critically injured.

Authorities later ruled out alcohol or drugs as being a factor in the collision and said the investigation is ongoing.

Witness Halim Mohammed said he saw one of the victims bleeding badly from his left leg.

"He was driving so fast." Mohammad guessed the driver was going about 45 to 50 mph.

Kernan, and a passenger in his Prius, left the scene of the crash but returned about five minutes later. Both were detained.

Police said surveillance camera video from a nearby Walgreens and the Muni bus involved show what happened.