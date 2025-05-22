Rare look into SFPD hi-tech unit cracking down on crimes

A special unit in the San Francisco Police Department gave KTVU a rare look on Wednesday into how they're now cracking down on crimes, including retail theft.

With the help of technology, police recently caught thieves red-handed soon after they robbed a high-end designer store in Union Square.

Investigators shared footage from a drone, surveillance camera and officers' body cameras.

They showed how the Real Time Investigation Center, launched about a year ago, helped identify and arrest suspects in a retail theft last Friday.

Investigators said technology enabled them to nab the thieves quickly.

On Friday before noon, surveillance cameras showed a suspect leaving with luxury designer goods apparently stolen from the Burberry store in Union Square.



Investigators with the Real Time Investigation Center said they were able to retrieve the footage quickly after the theft was called into dispatch.

"We're able to take that image, and we're able to decimate that image to the patrol officers that are working out in the field," said Acting Police Captain Thomas Maguire.

A drone was immediately launched from a stationery site to track two of the 3 suspects.

Police said one was a 42-year-old woman, the other was a juvenile male.

Though videos show that the suspects appeared to have changed clothing at some point, the drone still located them.

Within minutes of the theft, police arrested the two suspects and were able to recover most of the stolen goods.



Police said the swiftness of the arrests after the crime is critical to prosecution.

"In this case, when you're able to solve something within the first 5 minutes, recover all the property, your case is that much stronger," said Maguire.

Police said the use of technology assisted in 500 felony arrests last year. And just in the past week, it has helped in 32 felony arrests.

"I think it's working and doing exactly what we want it to do," said Lauren Ellis, owner of CK Contemporary, an art gallery at Union Square.

She supports the use of technology to prevent and solve crimes.

"We're a city known for innovation. We're a city known for technology. Our police department should have the cutting-edge technology that it needs," said Ellis,"We've seen people feeling safe in a very vibrant neighborhood within the last six months or so, I feel like that is even more pronounced."

Police claimed there is no invasion of privacy because no one is monitoring a live feed from the cameras.

Video is retrieved as needed for an investigation.

"The people who were getting the most privacy were the criminals who were coming in and being able to commit a lot of crimes here without being caught," said Maguire.

Police said the thieves stole handbags that added up to more than $15,000 and that the case has been turned over to the District Attorney's Office.

Police are still looking for a third suspect who took off in a different direction.

