SFPD vehicle crashes into San Francisco Mission District building, witness describes chase

A San Francisco police vehicle crashed into a building in the Mission District early Wednesday evening.

Video from the scene shows the police SUV halfway inside the corner building at 22nd and Valencia streets, across from City College's Mission Campus building.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. Police said the officers inside the patrol vehicle were not injured.

Witnesses said they saw police chasing someone and that three people were taken by ambulance from the scene. SFPD are saying two people were injured; an adult and one child, who were taken to a trauma center. A San Francisco Fire Department spokesperson said both of their injuries are non-life threatening.

Police said the officers involved in the collision were investigating a vehicle they believed was connected to a recent felony crime in the city. In a statement, SFPD said the officers involved were patrolling the 2600 block of Mission Street at 5:10 p.m.

"The police were chasing a man," said witness Oliver Morillo of San Francisco. "The guy did a turn and the police man tried to do the same thing and I don't know why, but he couldn't and he crashed straight into a shop right there. A few minutes after an ambulance came and took them away."

Police have the area closed to traffic.

Neighbors say this is a very busy intersection and there were a lot of pedestrians.

"It was really horrible and scary," said Gaby Perez. "People need to watch everywhere they go."

Police were at the scene trying to shore up the building's entrance. The fire department also responded to the scene.

SFPD said they are collecting surveillance video and other evidence to determine if this was a pursuit at the time of the crash.

Police said no one was inside the store. Neighbors said the store has been vacant while the store is being renovated.

Police said the vehicle they were investigating remains outstanding.