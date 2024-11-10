SF's Prop K measure to close down part of Great Highway passes, supporters say

San Francisco's Proposition K, the measure to determine if part of the Great Highway would be closed to vehicle traffic permanently alongside Ocean Beach, has passed, according to its supporters.

The passage of Prop K would end the hotly-contested debate on whether or not cars should be able to access the area regularly or if it should be made into a recreation space.

According to San Francisco's Department of Elections, the vote stands at 53.9% of people in favor of Prop K, as of Sunday afternoon. For the measure to pass, there needs to be a 50%+1 of voters to approve.

For the past three years, as part of a pilot program, roadblocks were placed during the weekends on Lincoln Way and Sloat Boulevard for recreation. These roadblocks would be permanently placed after residents favored these changes in a 53.9% to 46.07% vote.

Cars will now be banned on this part of the Upper Great Highway.

Proponents celebrated the news, calling it a "victory" and thanking voters for their "resounding declaration."

"Our City’s coast belongs to all San Franciscans, and Tuesday’s vote confirmed that they want a bold, forward-looking vision for our coast," the "Yes on Prop K" campaign shared in a statement.

Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi was one of the notable democrats who endorsed this measure. Other endorsements included San Francisco Mayor London Breed, State Sen. Scott Wiener, the San Francisco Democratic Party, and multiple supervisors.

It's a loss to the opponents of the measure, who said closing the highway would create traffic issues, sending around 14,000 cars onto residential roads in the Richmond and Sunset neighborhoods.

"It will divert all the traffic into the neighborhoods. You'll have only one access along Sunset Boulevard there, which if you come down here on the weekends. It's already backed up right now," Bobby Von Merta told KTVU previously.

Endorsements of No on Prop K included Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie, former Interim Mayor Mark Farrell, and Board of Supervisors President Aaron Peskin.

The "No on Prop K" campaign spoke with KTVU about the measure receiving more votes in its favor.

"Prop K may have passed, but for us on the Sunset’s west side, it feels like our voices were ignored. The Great Highway is more than just a road—it’s a lifeline for our families, our kids, and our daily routines," said Vin Budhai, a manager for the "No on Prop K" campaign.