The Spear in San Francisco will be country's 1st 'office resort'

The Brief The Spear will be a 13-story "office resort" with office space, hotel-style amenities, and a rooftop restaurant and event space. Tenants already signed include Arsicault Bakery and coworking group Canopy.



The Spear, located at 88 Spear in downtown San Francisco, is being transformed into the country’s first "office resort," a 13-story office building with high-end amenities, including a rooftop restaurant and event space with sweeping views of the Bay Bridge and city skyline.

The project is a big bet by San Francisco real estate firm Presidio Bay Ventures, founded by managing principal Cyrus Sanandaji.

"I think this is sort of San Francisco’s next chapter. So many people counted us out and wrote us off to the doom loop," said Sanandaji. "The office resort is our answer to what the future of the office needs to look like. It’s something you can’t get at home. It’s giving people something to look forward to every day through little moments of delight."

Leasing momentum is building downtown, with AI and tech companies signing major leases. Overall office vacancy in San Francisco stood at 32.8% at the end of 2025, continuing a steady downward trend, according to CBRE.

Rooftop dining, amenities highlight downtown rebound

As San Francisco’s downtown continues to show signs of growth, the project aims to accelerate the recovery by bringing more life and activity beyond the workday. PLEASE Management, the team behind Holbrook House and the Conservatory, a similar restaurant and event space that opened in the Financial District in 2023, is bringing the same concept to The Spear.

The restaurant and event space will feature Californian cuisine focused on wood-fired dishes. It's expected to open in early 2027.

"You can feel the energy downtown," said Lillian Phan Pickering, executive vice president of sales & marketing at PLEASE Management. "We have just not enough space, event space, as well as fun restaurant spaces. And I think this is just kind of adding to it. It's kind of like being the connective space to bring people from work into the evening and the weekends."

Other tenants already signed to the building include the popular Arsicault Bakery and coworking group Canopy, expected to move in this November.

Presidio Bay bought the building for $41 million in 2023 and is investing $100 million in its overhaul. The project also marks a milestone. A tower crane installed at 88 Spear in late 2025 was the first in downtown San Francisco since the pandemic began.

Planned amenities also include a spa, wellness services, a golf simulator and content creation studios.

"Experiential, that word, that experiential placemaking, is sort of at the heart of what we believe in," Sanandaji said. "That's really what creates destinations, and that's what creates a draw for people of all ages, not just office workers to want to come to downtown."