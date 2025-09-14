Shaboozey headlines massive free concert in San Francisco

The Brief Shaboozey performed for thousands of fans at a free concert celebrating Empire's 15th anniversary in San Francisco. Mayor Daniel Lurie said concerts like these are part of his plan to revitalize downtown San Francisco and celebrate the city’s arts and culture.



Country and hip-hop star Shaboozey performed in front of thousands of fans at a free concert in Civic Center Plaza on Saturday, part of the 15th anniversary celebration for San Francisco-based independent record label Empire.

The four-hour concert, which also featured Bay Area artists like P-Lo, Larry June, and Mistah F.A.B., was presented in partnership with the City of San Francisco and Another Planet Entertainment.

Shaboozey honored with Diamond Award on stage

What they're saying:

Empire founder Ghazi took the stage to present Shaboozey with an RIAA Diamond Award for his breakout hit "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," which reached 10 million units in combined sales and streaming - a rare milestone in the music industry.

"One of the greatest things you’ve done, humbly, is put your belief in another person," Shaboozey said to Ghazi on stage. "We gotta believe in each other."

Shaboozey, who signed with Empire four years ago, thanked the label and the city for the overwhelming reception.

"I feel like I just came home. This is my neighborhood and these are my people," he said. "And Ghazi, it’s just the best welcoming party. The best welcome back, welcoming home party. A diamond song - it's unbelievable."

Ghazi called the event a major moment for Empire and for the local creative community.

"This is definitely a zenith point, because this is a culmination of many years of hard work and dedication," he said. "And it’s also many years of investing in community."

Big picture view:

Saturday’s concert is one of several large-scale cultural events supported by Mayor Daniel Lurie as part of his effort to revitalize downtown San Francisco and bring energy back to the city's public spaces.

"There’s a lot of people talking about San Francisco," Lurie said on stage. "They were talking smack before and now they’re saying San Francisco’s on the rise."

Local vendors and small businesses benefited from the large turnout, as attendees filled the plaza and surrounding streets.

"It is really lit, I’m really happy," said Paris Middleton-Berry of Oakland.

"The vibe is Bay Area, the vibe is culture, the vibe is lit, as you can see, you can feel it, right?" added Michelle Gray of Brentwood.

"Diversity. I love that there’s all different ethnic groups here," said Samantha Estrada of San Francisco. "Everybody’s getting along."

The mayor also announced that the city will continue to lean into these types of concerts.

In a few weeks, the free Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival returns to Golden Gate Park on October 3.