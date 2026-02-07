Shaq, Tom Brady celebrate Super Bowl weekend in the Bay

The Brief Some legendary athletes are in the Bay Area for Super Bowl weekend. Shaquille O'Neal hosted "Shaq's Fun House", a huge party at Cow Palace in Daly City Friday night. Tom Brady cut the ribbon on his new store, CardVault, across from Oracle Park in San Francisco



As the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots prepare to face off Sunday at Levi's Stadium, tens of thousands of fans are celebrating this weekend – along with some high-profile guests.

Tom Brady store opens

Football legend and Bay Area boy Tom Brady cut the ribbon Friday evening on his brand new store on 3rd Street in San Francisco, CardVault.

The shop features sports cards, trading cards and other collectibles, and is the 12th location across the country.

The former Patriots quarterback and San Mateo native says the store's location right across from Oracle Park makes it extra special.

"It's our flagship location. It's right across from where the Giants play. They were my team growing up. I was a freshman in high school when Barry Bonds came to the Giants. And I was the biggest Giants fan, biggest baseball fan. To have this home for our business across the street from the home of the Giants is pretty special," said Brady.

I asked Brady what it's like to be home for the Super Bowl, surrounded by Patriots fans.

"You know, it's what it's all about. That's what sports does. It's all about community," said Brady. "This game coming up on Sunday is a game that I can't wait to watch.

Brady confirmed he will be in attendance at Levi's Stadium on Sunday.

"I'll be there. I'll be there. It's going to be exciting," said Brady.

There were plenty of die-hard Patriots fans gathered outside the store, hoping to catch a glimpse of their hero, Tom Brady.

"I don't think I could speak. I grew up watching him, so it'd be surreal, for sure," said Jacob Dunkley.

"He's meant so much to the organization for 25, 30 years. It's an unbelievable experience to watch him play," said Ben Rawlins.

Shaq's Fun House

Meanwhile, Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal hosted a big party Friday night at Cow Palace in Daly City. "Shaq's Fun House" returned to Super Bowl weekend for the eighth year in a row, featuring DJ Tiesto, Rapper T-Pain and others.

Thousands of people showed up to the party, including plenty of A-listers like Ludacris, Benson Boone, DIplo, Rob Gronkowski, Jon Hamm, Julian Edelman and Kevin Hart.

In addition to a big party inside, the event also featured a full carnival with rides and games.

Shaq's Fun House kept the party going until 2 a.m. Saturday.