Sheriff issues search warrants in Cal Poly Kristin Smart disappearance

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office announced on Wednesday morning that detectives had served search warrants for specific items of evidence inside four separate locations in regards to the Kristin Smart case.

Break in the Kristin Smart case? Sheriff seizes trucks

Two of those locations are in San Luis Obispo County, one location is in Los Angeles County and one location is in Washington state.

A witness told FOX 11 authorities raided a home belonging to former Cal Poly San Luis Obispo University student Paul Flores, who is believed to be the last person who saw Smart alive when he walked her home on May 25, 1996. He was drunk, according to reports at the time, and walked her home with several other people. Kristin was 19 and also went to Cal Poly at the time.

Flores lives in San Pedro, Calif. and his address is the same one where police vehicles were spotted Wednesday morning.

Flores has maintained his innocence stating he and Smart parted ways when he reached his dormitory which was before hers, according to EdHat.

The search warrants are limited in scope, and sealed by the court, the sheriff said in a news release. The sheriff declined to say anymore.

Last week, the sheriff announced the agency had confiscated two trucks from the Flores family, though they didn't say when they were taken or what relevance they might have on the case.

This story was reported from Oakland, Calif.