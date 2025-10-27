Sheriff's deputies fatally shoot man armed with knife during San Jose traffic stop, police say

A man, allegedly armed with a knife, was fatally shot by Santa Clara County sheriff's deputies during a traffic stop in San Jose Monday evening, police say.

The San Jose Police Department said the shooting happened at 7:33 p.m.

KTVU reached out to a spokesperson from the sheriff's department who only confirmed the location of the shooting near Fruitdale and Leigh avenues. That spokesperson said the San Jose Police Department was handling the investigation.

Police said the suspect was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police posted to social media shortly after 11 p.m. to say street closures were in place as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

What we don't know:

SJPD did not say why the sheriff's deputies were attempting a traffic enforcement stop.

It is not clear what led up to the deputies firing on the suspect.

This is a developing news story.