Sheriff's office opens investigation, uses explosives to help teams access avalanche victims

The Nevada County Sheriff's office on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the avalanche site near Castle Peak where a group of 15 skiers were trapped in the snow Tuesday.

Six people were rescued, but another eight people were found dead, with one more missing and presumed dead.

The search

What we know:

Officials checked the area of the avalanche, which they described as roughly the size of a football field, and late Thursday decided to use controlled explosions to make it safer for rescuers to enter the site to recover the nine dead.

The trip was led by the group Blackbird Mountain Guides out of Truckee.

The Nevada County Sheriff's Office said Friday that they are opening an investigation into whether there was criminal negligence. Cal-OSHA already announced Thursday that they are investigating the company.

What we don't know:

One question is why the group of 4 guides and 11 clients left the shelter of the Frog Lake Huts and attempted a descent when the Sierra Avalanche Center had issued avalanche warnings for that day, and avalanche watches several days before.

The backstory

The 15 people were on a three-day backcountry ski trip to Frog Lake Huts.

Officials say they were making a descent on the final day Tuesday, when the avalanche overtook them.

Victims identified:

On Friday, a spokesperson for the families of six of the deceased skiers released photos of their loved ones.

The other three victims were guides with Blackbird Mountain Guides and have not been identified.

In Larkspur, families were sad to hear about the tragedy that has impacted communities across Marin County. Word spread as neighbors mourned for Danielle Keatley, a mother who they say ran a wine business, and a great neighbor.

What they're saying:

"My daughter actually used to baby-sit for them a few times. It's been a few years now when the kids were younger," Rob Bramble said. "Just a sweet family. She just seemed like a great mom. Seen her with the kids and, you know, picking them up from school."

In the Belvedere Tiburon neighborhood, some neighbors who didn't want to be on camera said Kate Morse was a wonderful person, a dear friend, a mom and a great neighbor.

Those who would see her passing by with her children, were in shock.

"I saw her usually drive her Volvo station wagon almost every morning, passing by," Jackie Chen, a Belvedere Tiburon neighbor, said. "I just feel bad. It's hard to believe, if you know you saw her, and then suddenly she disappears."

Local perspective:

The loss is hard for Marin County, where many residents knew the families.

"My friend…. his ex-wife lives next to one of the women that passed as well, and he knew her so it's just amazing such a small community," Bramble said.

The other victims include Kate Vitt, a mother of two, who formerly worked at Sirius XM and lived in the Marin County community of Greenbrae.

Carrie Atkin was a mother of two who lived in Lake Tahoe. She was a former corporate executive and a track and field athlete according to her leadership coaching website.

Caroline Sekar was a mother of two from San Francisco who was there with her sister who was another victim.

Liz Clabaugh was a mom and a nurse in Boise, Idaho, and a former volunteer with the Peace Corps.

The mayor of Truckee is reportedly planning a vigil for Sunday night in support of the families.