Sherri Papini: California woman gets 18 months for kidnap hoax

A northern California woman was sentenced on Monday to 18 months in prison for lying to federal agents about being kidnapped.

Sheri Papini, 39, will then serve 36 months of supervised release and have to pay over $300,000 in restitution for defrauding the California Victim Compensation Board.

Prosecutors agreed to seek a sentence on the low end of the sentencing range in exchange for Papini’s guilty plea. That was projected to be between eight and 14 months in custody, down from the maximum 25 years for the two charges.

Probation officers and Papini’s attorney argued she should have served one month in custody and seven months in supervised home detention. Senior U.S. District Judge William Shubb is to sentence her after a final hearing in Sacramento federal court.

"Outwardly sweet and loving, yet capable of intense deceit ... Ms. Papini’s chameleonic personalities drove her to simultaneously crave family security and the freedom of youth," defense attorney William Portanova wrote in his responding court filing.

So "in pursuit of a non-sensical fantasy," Portanova said the married mother fled to a former boyfriend in Southern California, nearly 600 miles south of her home in Redding. He dropped her off along Interstate 5 about 150 miles from her home after she said she wanted to go home.

Passersby found her with bindings on her body, a swollen nose, a blurred "brand" on her right shoulder, bruises and rashes across her body, ligature marks on her wrists and ankles, and burns on her left forearm. All the injuries were self-inflicted, and all designed to support her story that she had been abducted at gunpoint by two Hispanic women while she was out for a run.

The wounds were a manifestation of her "unsettled masochism" and "self-inflicted penance," Portanova wrote. And once she began, "each lie demanded another lie."

Prosecutors said Papini’s ruse harmed more than just herself and her family. "An entire community believed the hoax and lived in fear that Hispanic women were roving the streets to abduct and sell women," they wrote.

She has offered no rationale for her actions, which stumped even independent mental health experts who said her actions don’t conform with any typical diagnosis.

"Papini’s painful early years twisted and froze her in myriad ways," Portantino said in arguing for home confinement. With her deception finally revealed, he said, "It is hard to imagine a more brutal public revelation of a person’s broken inner self. At this point, the punishment is already intense and feels like a life sentence."

But prosecutors said her "past trauma and mental health issues alone cannot account for all of her actions."

"Papini’s planning of her hoax kidnapping was meticulous and began months in advance – it was not merely the reaction to a traumatic childhood," they wrote.

In March, Papini received more than $30,000 worth of psychiatric care for anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. She billed the state’s victim compensation fund for the treatment, and now must pay it back as part of her restitution.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.