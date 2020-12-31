Shooting investigation shuts southbound lanes of US-101 in South San Francisco

article

Police are investigating a shooting and a crash involving multiple vehicles that is blocking all southbound lanes of US-101 in South San Francisco. Motorists should use I-280 instead.

Authorities said they found people with unspecified injuries.

The accident occurred north of Grand Ave. shortly after 12:40 p.m. on the last day of the year.

Traffic is being diverted to Oyster Point. Those traveling in the area should expect delays.

There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.