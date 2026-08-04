Shots ring out near Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk

The Brief The Santa Cruz Police Department responded around 9 p.m. on Monday to reports of shots fired in a parking lot on Beach Street, near the boardwalk and outside the Casino Arcade. Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and stated that the scene is secure. No arrests have been made.



Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk that sent guests scrambling.

Shots fired

What we know:

The Santa Cruz Police Department responded around 9 p.m. on Monday to reports of shots fired in a parking lot on Beach Street, near the boardwalk and outside the Casino Arcade.

Video shows officers placing evidence tags in the parking lot and speaking with a family at the scene.

What they're saying:

Visitors in the area recalled the moments after the gunfire erupted.

Stephen, a father visiting Santa Cruz on vacation from Arkansas, said he and his children were on separate sides of the boardwalk when the shots were fired.

"My daughter recognized the sounds as gunshots," Stephen said.

Police confirmed that no one was injured in the incident and stated that the scene is secure. No arrests have been made, and the shooting remains under active investigation.

What you can do:

Santa Cruz police are asking anyone with information or video of the incident to contact the department.

Santa Cruz police investigate shooing on Aug. 3, 2026 in a parking lot near the Beach Boardwalk. No one was injured.

Santa Cruz police investigate shooing on Aug. 3, 2026 in a parking lot near the Beach Boardwalk. No one was injured.

Santa Cruz police investigate shooing on Aug. 3, 2026 in a parking lot near the Beach Boardwalk. No one was injured.

Santa Cruz police investigate shooing on Aug. 3, 2026 in a parking lot near the Beach Boardwalk. No one was injured.