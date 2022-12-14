Wrong-way driver in Pittsburg fatal crash arrested on suspicion of murder

The wrong-way driver who killed a person on Highway 4 in Pittsburg was under the influence, the California Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

Michael Armstrong, 53, of Richmond, is accused of driving a silver SUV westbound, in the eastbound lanes near Railroad Avenue about 11 a.m. Tuesday. The SUV slammed head-on into a black sedan that was subsequently struck by another vehicle and a tanker truck.

The driver of the black sedan, whose identity has not yet been released, was killed. Three others were hurt.

"This was 100% preventable," said CHP Officer Adam Lane. "This is someone who decided to get intoxicated and get behind the wheel."

CHP said Armstrong took off running after the crash but was arrested by officers a short time later. He was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

Armstrong was booked into jail on suspected murder, DUI resulting in injury, and driving the wrong-way resulting in death. He was also driving on a suspended license for a previous DUI charge, Lane said.

This is the second wrong-way crash on that stretch of Highway 4 in recent weeks. In mid-November, five people were killed, including three children near Loveridge Road.

"This keeps on happening," said the victims’ family friend Crystal Salinas "It’s actually very scary."

Data shows in 2022, more than a dozen fatal crashes have occurred in that area of Highway 4, similar to last year.

Wrong-way crashes are considered rare and the CHP said deadly wrecks have not dramatically increased.

"I wouldn’t say Highway 4 is any more or less dangerous than any other highway," Lane said. "We always like to remind people to please slow down and if you’re going to drive, don’t drink. If you’re going to drink, don’t drive."

