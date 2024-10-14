Silicon Valley has lost its moral compass: report

A new poll has found a majority of people who live and work in the Bay Area feel the big Silicon Valley companies have lost their moral compass.

It found 75% of those questioned feel the local tech industry has too much power and influence, and simply can't be trusted.

And 80% blame Silicon Valley companies for driving up the cost of housing, with very little concern about those who live in the Bay Area.

The poll was conducted by the Bay Area News Group and Joint Venture Silicon Valley.



