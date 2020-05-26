Six Flags will require online reservations when parks reopen

article

Your theme park experience in the face of COVID-19 will be a lot different.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord released details of new health and safety measures, including the use of new advanced technology systems to protect guests and employees.

Both parks remain closed and will reopen once approved by local, county, and state officials.

Six Flags is implementing an online reservation system to manage attendance, schedule guests for entry by day, and stagger arrival times to minimize proximity exposure.

There will be attendance caps. All guests and season pass holders will need to make a reservation online.

Other new technologies that will be employed include, thermal imaging for temperature checks, touchless bag checks, and expanded mobile food ordering.

The parks reopening plan was developed in conjunction with epidemiologist consultants. The amusement park company claims the plan meets or exceeds federal, state, and local guidelines.

All guests over the age of two and all team members will be required to wear face masks. Any guest without a mask will be able to purchase one at the front gate.

Social distancing will be strictly enforced and must be abided by all guests and team members.

Six Flags is adding social distance markers at entries, rides, restrooms, and dining areas.

Eating areas will be adjusted to allow ample space between seated parties.

Guests will be separated by empty rows and seats on all roller coasters, rides, and attractions to make room for social distancing.

