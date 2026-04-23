SJPD arrest 4 after sledgehammer smash-and-grab at mall

article

The Brief San Jose police on Thursday announced the arrests of four men they say are connected to a smash-and-grab with sledgehammers at a mall several months ago. Police identified the suspects as Devin Hairston, 31, of Oakland; Charlie Jones, 23, of Oakland; Emilio Sanchez, 24, of Hayward; and Roman Camarena, 18, of Stockton. police said that the arrests stem from Jan. 11 at a business at a mall in the 2800 block of Stevens Creek Boulevard.



San Jose police on Thursday announced the arrests of four men they say are connected to a smash-and-grab with sledgehammers at a mall several months ago.

Suspects identified

Police identified the suspects as Devin Hairston, 31, of Oakland; Charlie Jones, 23, of Oakland; Emilio Sanchez, 24, of Hayward; and Roman Camarena, 18, of Stockton.

The backstory:

In a news release, police said that the arrests stem from Jan. 11 at a business at a mall in the 2800 block of Stevens Creek Boulevard.

Four suspects went into the store with sledgehammers, police said, and broke in, taking thousands of dollars of high-end watches.

The suspects fled before police got there.

Police figured out two of the getaway cars and used license plate readers to find both vehicles left abandoned in San Jose and Fremont.

Robbery unit detectives eventually arrested all four suspects, and they learned that Hairston and Camarena were allegedly involved in a separate armed robbery on Dec. 31, 2025 at a business in the 3000 block of McKee Road, where they also used a sledgehammer to break into a jewelry case.

Police provided a photo of the evidence they collected from the case, including jewelry, watches and some clothing.