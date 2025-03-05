Expand / Collapse search

SJPD arrests Richmond man for alleged human trafficking of a child

Published  March 5, 2025 5:06pm PST
Crime and Public Safety
KTVU FOX 2
Kendrick Robinson, accused of commercial sex trafficking

    • A Richmond man is accused of commercial sex trafficking of a minor in San Jose.
    • The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and is being held without bail.

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Police Department arrested a Richmond resident on commercial sex trafficking charges after he tried to meet with a minor for prostitution, authorities said. 

Kendrick Robinson was arrested on Feb. 27 after he allegedly traveled from Richmond down to San Jose. Police said he intended to exploit a female minor for commercial sex trafficking. 

The San Jose Police Department first launched an investigation into the 22-year-old in November when he allegedly began communicating with the child for prostitution.

Robinson is facing a commercial sex trafficking of a minor charge and is being held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail. 

Jail records indicate he has a court appearance on Friday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SJPD's Human Trafficking Task Force at 4435@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 537-1224.

