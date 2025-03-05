SJPD arrests Richmond man for alleged human trafficking of a child

article

The Brief A Richmond man is accused of commercial sex trafficking of a minor in San Jose. The suspect was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail and is being held without bail.



The San Jose Police Department arrested a Richmond resident on commercial sex trafficking charges after he tried to meet with a minor for prostitution, authorities said.

Kendrick Robinson was arrested on Feb. 27 after he allegedly traveled from Richmond down to San Jose. Police said he intended to exploit a female minor for commercial sex trafficking.

The San Jose Police Department first launched an investigation into the 22-year-old in November when he allegedly began communicating with the child for prostitution.

What's next:

Robinson is facing a commercial sex trafficking of a minor charge and is being held in the Santa Clara County Main Jail without bail.

Jail records indicate he has a court appearance on Friday.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact SJPD's Human Trafficking Task Force at 4435@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 537-1224.