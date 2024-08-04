SJPD community service officer killed while on duty

article

A community service officer with the San Jose Police Department has died, and another one remains hospitalized after a suspected DUI driver crashed into them while the officers were on traffic control.

Long Pham was with another community service officer when they were conducting traffic control Saturday night in the area of Monterey Road in South San Jose when a driver struck the officers.

Both were taken to a hospital where Pham died. The second officer remains in critical condition but is expected to survive. Officials said the driver was arrested at the scene and alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

"Our city mourns the tragic loss of one of our Community Service Officers and severe injuries sustained by another CSO in the line of duty," San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan said in a statement. "My prayers are with these two CSOs, their families, and our entire police department in this devastating moment, and I assure you that this selfish, reckless act will not go unpunished.

Pham's death marks the first community service officer line-of-duty death in SJPD's history.

Authorities said they are still investigating and called the collision an "unimaginable incident."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Long Pham (left), a community service officer with the SJPD killed while on duty.

"Our entire police family is heartbroken by this line of duty death, and our collective arms are around his family, friends, and teammates as we all cope with this painful incident," the SJPD said.

Pham was in his thirties and was well known in San Jose, according to a friend. The friend described Pham as a "really great dude" and had spoken to him earlier in the day before the accident.

Pham wasn't married and had no children, the friend told KTVU.

He joined the department in 2022 and graduated from the community service academy in December the same year.

Flags are being flown at half-mast at San Jose police headquarters.