SJPD investigating traffic death

Police are investigating a traffic death in San Jose.

Authorities said around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Landess and Morrill Avenues, a pedestrian was struck by a car.

Officials said a man was driving eastbound on Landess through a green light when a man was walking southbound on Landess in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian died at the scene while the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with authorities.

SEE ALSO: 2-year-old struck and killed by driver in Fremont: Police

This incident marks the 31st fatal collision and the 32nd traffic death of 2023. It is the 18th pedestrian death of the year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Dellicarpini with the San Jose Police Department at 4103@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-4654.