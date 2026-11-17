The Brief PG&E announced about 200 layoffs on Tuesday. The utility says it is working to manage costs. Oakland will see the largest number of layoffs, with 75 workers losing their jobs.



Pacific Gas and Electric announced about 200 layoffs on Tuesday as it says it's working to manage costs.

The layoffs span its Northern California territory as well as the Central Valley.

The largest number of Bay Area layoffs will be seen in Oakland, where 75 workers will lose their jobs. The utility says the layoffs affect less than 1% of its total employees, adding that they're making the changes to move decision-making closer to their frontline teams.

Other Bay Area counties affected by the layoffs include, Napa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Solano, and Sonoma.