SNL's Pete Davidson booed at Syracuse game for remarks against city

Comedian and Saturday Night Live actor Pete Davidson is learning what goes around, comes around, after he was booed at a Syracuse University game on Saturday.

Davidson has repeatedly made negative comments about the city, dating back to 2019.

According to Storyful, after run ins with the police while filming a movie in the area, Davidson that year referred to Syracuse as "trash" during a Howard Stern interview. He also told Variety that the city "sucks."

RELATED: Pete Davidson and Colin Jost buy Staten Island ferry boat

Local residents didn't forget and let Davidson know that when he appeared on the jumbotron alongside businessman Adam Weitsman at the Carrier Dome during Syracuse’s game against Louisville on Saturday.

SNL cast member Pete Davidson attends the 3rd annual New York Police and Fire widows' & children's benefit fund kick off to summer benefit at Empire Hotel Rooftop on May 19, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Expand

In a video shared by Syracuse.com reporter Mike Curtis, Davidson later thanked Syracuse for hosting him and his friends. "We had a really great time, so…. peace?" asked Davidson.

Davidson has come under fire before for his remarks.

In 2018, Rep. Dan Crenshaw of Texas, who was then a candidate, chided Davidson for poking fun of the eyepatch he currently wears because he was badly wounded during his third tour in Afghanistan as a Navy SEAL.

Crenshaw is a Navy veteran who lost his right eye and suffered damage to his left eye in 2012 when a homemade bomb exploded when he was deployed to Afghanistan.

Davidson said during Saturday’s "Weekend Update" segment that Crenshaw, whose photo was displayed, was "kinda cool" but that viewers might be "surprised he’s a congressional candidate from Texas and not a hit man in a porno movie." He added, "I’m sorry, I know he lost his eye in war or whatever."

After swift criticism, Davidson apologized to Crenshaw in person the following week on the show. The congressman accepted and lobbed a few jokes aimed at Davidson while appearing on the segment.

In a Netflix special, Davidson said he was pressured to apologize amid death threats aimed at him and his mother, whom he often refers to as his roommate.

Advertisement

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.