Solano Co. expands vaccine eligibility to 16 and older, will replace J&J doses

Solano County officially opened eligibility for the COVID-19 vaccine to all of the county's residents and workers who are 16 and older on Wednesday.

The decision comes just one day before the State of California opens the proverbial floodgates of eligibility, to the 16 and up age group on April 15.

Many Bay Area counties have already made this move as the state's vaccine effort ramps up.

Sonoma Co. health officials also said they will be replacing scheduled Johnson & Johnson clinics with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine because of the rare cases of blood clots associated with the J&J vaccine.

"With the temporary pause in providing the J&J vaccine, appointments for first vaccine doses may continue to be limited," said the county's health officer Bela Matyas. "We ask that the public continue to be patient as the pace of administering vaccines depends on supply. In the meantime, please continue to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by maintaining distance from those outside your household, by wearing a mask and by washing your hands often."

The county notes that the vaccines, including Johnson & Johnson have been overwhelmingly shown to be safe and effective.

If you are looking for an appointment, you can check for availability at myturn.ca.gov or with the Solano County Vaccine Interest Form for information and priority notifications on vaccine clinics.

Solano County has reported 31,734 COVID-19 cases and 209 deaths as of Wednesday.