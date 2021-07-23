Some San Francisco bars and restaurants are requiring proof of vaccination

The weekend is almost here and many people are looking for a night out on the town. But in San Francisco, that could mean bringing proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

San Francisco's COVID-19 positivity rate has steadily increased over the last month. Now, some restaurants and bars are saying they will require customers to show proof they've been vaccinated before being allowed indoors.

Ben Bleiman from the San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance says 300 or so bars are set to make a formal decision next week about requiring proof of vaccination. "So we are making a decision," said Bleiman. "We're going to make it next week, we're going to decide on whether all of the bars together in the San Francisco Bar Owner Alliance are going to require proof of vaccination or 72 hour negative test to enter any bar."

Unvaccinated customers will still be allowed in outdoor areas, but the Bar Owner Alliance says some bartenders and workers indoors are already starting to see breakthrough COVID-19 infections even though they're vaccinated. The bars saying while it may encourage more customers to get the vaccine, they are making the move to protect their workers and their workers families. "If people get convinced because of us, great," said Bleiman. "But, this is not a moral stand we're taking. This is us looking at the data and saying we need to protect our staff now, before it's too late."

Some restaurant are following suit. Gozu in the city is advising customers as they book reservations they may be required to show proof of vaccination.

The Golden Gate Restaurant Association released a statement saying while they support the Bar Owner Alliance it would be impractical for many restaurants to do the same. But did say "we will continue to follow and amplify the guidance of San Francisco and regional health officials, with a focus on the strong need for vaccinations. We recently strongly recommended that our members follow the new indoor masking recommendations issued July 16th. "

The head of San Francisco's Office of Economic and Workforce Development saying private businesses like bars and restaurants can amplify the city's message urging workers and customers to get the vaccine. "The idea of employers incentivizing their own employees and customers to be vaccinated is really about our small businesses helping themselves stay in business and helping our community to overall try to step up," said Kate Sofis from San Francisco's Office of Economic and Workforce Development

Bleiman from the Bar Owner Alliance said with vaccine requirements likely, he's ready for any potential backlash. "Let's be really clear about this. We don't care about potential pushback. The worst that they can do is not come to our establishments, which is exactly what we're asking them to do," said

While there are no formal plans for a so-called vaccine passport in the city, San Francisco is encouraging as many people as possible to get vaccinated, including requiring city workers to get immunized.