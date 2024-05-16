Sonoma State University president placed on leave after making agreements with pro-Palestinian demonstrators

The Sonoma State University President has been placed on administrative leave after sending a school-wide email making promises to student protestors without the proper approval.

The campus is part of the California State University system and has faced pro-Palestinian protests in recent weeks, including an encampment. In an attempt to make peace with those student protesters, President Mike Lee sent a campus-wide alert to the SSU community which included details about an agreement he struck with students. However, neither the decisions nor the message were approved by higher authorities within the CSU system.

The CSU Chancellor, Mildred Garcia, called Lee insubordinate in his decision to send the message.

"On Tuesday evening, Sonoma State University President Mike Lee sent a campuswide message concerning an agreement with campus protesters. That message was sent without the appropriate approvals.

The Board’s leadership and I are actively reviewing the matter and will provide additional details in the near future. For now, because of this insubordination and consequences it has brought upon the system, President Lee has been placed on administrative l​eave. I want to thank Dr. Nathan Evans, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs and Chief Academic Officer, for serving as acting president of Sonoma State University effective immediately.

Our role as educators is to support and uplift all members of the California State University. I want to acknowledge how deeply concerned I am about the impact the statement has had on the Sonoma State community, and how challenging and painful it will be​ for many of our students and community members to see and read. The heart and mission of the CSU is to create an inclusive and welcoming place for everyone we serve​, not to marginalize one community over another."​ – Mildred Garcia

Lee has since released a statement apologizing for his actions.

"In my attempt to find agreement with one group of students, I marginalized other members of our student population and community. I realize the harm that this has caused, and I take full ownership of it. I deeply regret the unintended consequences of my actions…As I step away on a leave, I will reflect on the harm this has caused and will be working with the Chancellor’s Office to determine next steps. Meantime, I look forward to supporting Dr. Nathan Evans, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic and Student Affairs and Chief Academic Officer, as he serves as Acting President of Sonoma State," Lee wrote.