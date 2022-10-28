Source: Boyfriend accused of killing Oakland dentist takes own life in jail

A man held in the shooting death of his girlfriend in Oakland's Little Saigon died by suicide at Santa Rita Jail Friday, according to a law enforcement source.

The source said Nelson Chia, 73, died by apparent suicide while in custody after his early morning arrest in the killing of his longtime girlfriend, dentist Dr. Lili Xu.

Chia had been held on suspicion of murder. Alameda County District Attorney's Office can now only charge the remaining suspect, Hasheem Bason, 35, of Stockton, for murder. Bason's relationship to Xu has not been made clear.

Chia was taken into custody on Thursday.

It is unclear how Chia was able to take his own life in jail. There are different classifications of inmates. It is unclear if Chia was held in protective custody. It is also unclear if he was being monitored as a potential suicide risk. KTVU will be following up with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office.

Oakland Police Department have described this case as a "murder for hire" scheme.

Surveillance video in August showed Xu and her boyfriend pull up in their Mercedes to park on the side of the street – indicating that Chia could not have been the shooter.

Within seconds, a white Lexus pulls up alongside them. Then screams and three gunshots can be heard.

Whoever was driving the Lexus has not been made public. At the time, some assumed that Xu's death was a racist attack on an Asian-American woman in an attempted robbery gone bad. The new arrests contradict that assumption.

This is the 60th death at Santa Rita Jail since 2014 and the fourth this year. Most of the deaths have been from suicide.

KTVU's Evan Sernoffsky and Henry Lee contributed to this story.