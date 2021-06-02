Source: Officer injured during shooting turned standoff in Wilmington released from hospital

One of the officers injured during a shooting turned hours-long standoff in Wilmington has been released from the hospital, a law enforcement source tells FOX 29's, Steve Keeley.

The two other injured officers are in stable condition but will undergo surgery, according to Keeley's source.

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki said he visited the two hospitalized officers and reached out to the third officer via telephone. He said all three officers "are in good spirits & are being well cared for by wonderful medical professionals and are with their supportive families."

Authorities swarmed an apartment building on the 2400 block of North Market Street around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday after three officers were shot during a "call to service," authorities said.

FOX 29 learned that police believed the shooter was barricaded inside the building. A large spotlight was focused on a third-floor apartment near the backside of the building overnight.

Residents located between 23rd Street and 27th Street from West Street to Carter Street were asked to shelter in place for nearly 10 hours while police secured the area. The Wilmington Police Department lifted the shelter in place just before 11 a.m.

SWAT officers on Thursday morning used a ladder truck from the Wilmington Fire Department to enter the apartment and remove three people, including a small child.

Police have not provided a formal update about the investigation since 1:30 a.m.

In a Thursday morning statement Delaware Senator Chris Coons, who co-chairs the Senate Law Enforcement Caucus, said he is praying for the injured officers.

"I am praying for the wounded officers of the Wilmington Police Department and thankful that they are in stable condition, on the path toward a speedy recovery," Coons said. "I’m grateful for their service and thinking about the first responders and the residents of Wilmington impacted by this tragic incident."

Delaware Gov. John Carney also tweeted his hope for the speedy recovery of the wounded officers.

