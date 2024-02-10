South Bay businesses prepare for Super Bowl Sunday customers

Inside The Brit sports bar in Downtown San Jose, the walk-in refrigerator is packed with food and beer kegs in preparation for Super Bowl Sunday.

"We were full for the NFC Championship Game, and there was no place to stand. So I’m expecting the same (kind) of crowd here," said owner Jasbir Singh.

He said this week, his food-and-beverage order is 60% larger than normal. As a result, little else can fit into the refrigerator. Signage is up around the bar, touting the upcoming NFL clash. And specialty alcohol is at the ready, for a game-day auction.

"We have to make sure we are stocked up for the right beers, the food, the preps, the kitchen. So definitely a lot of prep work goes in," Singh said.

Other restaurants, such as Straits in Santana Row, are planning special Super Bowl menus.

A few doors down from the mall’s restaurants, a pop-up store had sprung up just seven days ago.

"When San Francisco won, we had the choice between Kansas City and San Francisco. And so we chose here," said Erik Schmidt, manager of Ring Season.

He said merchandise that’s currently sold out for other retailers is here and waiting. The store’s normal operating hours are extended from now through the Super Bowl.

"We’ll sell probably two-to-three times as much as we normally would during Christmas season," said Schmidt.

In addition to brick-and-mortar stores, sidewalk vendors say they’re prepping for Sunday. At the corner of Santa Clara Street and Stockton Avenue, T-shirts and hoodies of Deebo Samuel and Brock Purdy are lined up on tables, along with other items, in advance of crowds ahead of kick-off.

"I’m on the main corner and they know I’m a little cheaper than the stores. And at Levi’s Stadium…the gold rush is on," said Steve, the vendor who staffs the tables, and who declined to give his last name.

Many establishments tell KTVU they’re already sold out for Super Bowl Sunday. Some offer first come-first served bar seating or standing room only.

