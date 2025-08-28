South Bay celebrates opening of new drug addiction clinic

In the coming days, Santa Clara County will offer immediate, seamless treatment for those struggling with drug addiction. The move comes two years after two supervisors in 2022, Otto Lee in Dist. 5 and Susan Ellenberg in Dist. 4, declared drug addiction and mental health issues a crisis in the county.

Access to treatment

A ceremonial ribbon cutting was held on Thursday at Valley Medical Center for the soon-to-open Compassionate Addiction Services and Support clinic, or COMPASS.

"With the opening of this clinic, the folks in our community who need access to treatment most can walk through the clinic and receive treatment the day they are ready to start their recovery journey," said Greta Hansen, the chief operating officer for Santa Clara County.

The new clinic has several offices and spaces where counselors can assess a person’s needs. Referrals to medical or mental health providers can be made immediately.

"No delays, no waiting lists, no excuses," said Susan Ellenberg, the Dist. 4 rep on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors.

Upswing in overdoses

By the numbers:

Officials said the over $2 million in funding each year will be covered by federal grants and money from lawsuit settlements with opioid manufacturers.

"It's going to be providing our county residents with the stability they need to bring about positive change in their life," said Dr. Akansha Vaidya of the Santa Clara County Dept. of Health.

County records indicate it currently treats upwards of 10,000 addicts each year. Although drug overdoses declined in 2023, the county coroner's office said they've begun seeing an upswing this year.

Officials said they hope to double the number of people being treated for addiction by 2030.

"We see you; we support you and this clinic is meant for you. We are here for you," said Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors Dist. 1 rep Sylvia Arenas.

Dora's survival story

In an ironic twist, the first person those seeking treatment will interact with is a person who battled addiction demons herself.

Dora Baltazar said growing up in foster care led to a crystal meth addiction by the age of 12.

"When I started going to juvenile hall, I started hanging out with the wrong crowd and from there my addiction took off," she said.

Baltazar's downward spiral eventually cost her her kids, and landed her in jail. After hitting rock bottom, she sought help for her addiction. Clean and sober the past few years, she has remarried and said she is ready to help others regain control of their lives.

"Coming into treatment myself, I was stigmatized. I was looked at; I was looked down on. I was, a lot of things. So, for anyone coming in, I want them to know there's hope. There's help available," Baltazar said.

What's next:

The clinic officially opens Sept. 2 and there is funding for the first two years.

But officials are concerned about the years after that because of the impact of cuts to the county via H.R. 1, or the Trump "One Big Beautiful Bill."

Jesse Gary is a reporter based in the station's South Bay Bureau. Follow him on the Instagram platform, @jessegontv and on Facebook, @JesseKTVU.