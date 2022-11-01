South Bay sees flooded roads in first rain of wet season

Under rainy skies, and standing in feet of water, two crewmen from the San Jose Department of Transportation worked under the waterline Tuesday to clear a growing road flood hazard.

"A lot of times with the first rain, the pipes get clogged with leaves and debris of the initial push," said Damon Ovalle, the site supervisor.

That push was more of a deluge that started around midday Tuesday. The forecasted light showers instead provided much more.

"There’s a line of rain, and it’s moved into the Bay Area, and it’s coming this way," said Dr. Alison Bridger, a meteorologist and climate scientist at San Jose State University. "It’s wonderful! It’s fantastic! It's the right time of year."

The post-Halloween soaker caught some people off-guard. It’s only the second time for appreciable rain, since the last rainy season.

"Once you haven’t seen it coming down, and you hear all the talk about a water crisis and all that, it’s nice to have some coming down for a change," said Zack Majocaj, dressed in a rain jacket and pants, as he filled up his gas tank at a Sunnyvale gas station.

Forecasters said this rainfall is a step in the right direction towards a wet rainy season, which could, eventually, cure the ongoing drought.

"Just gradually moistening up the soil. Filing up the reservoirs. Putting us in a good position for next year. That’s what we want," said Bridger.

City crews worked Tuesday to route flood water into the catch basin. But Ovalle said nearly a dozen more basins are in need of the same remedy.

"If I can clear the mouth of the pipe, it’ll clear the water, like you’re seeing now," he said. "So once you get thte clog out of the mouth, the weight of the water will drain everything into the pipe as well."

Ovalle said one thing everyone can do to help prevent street and roadway flooding, is not to litter, because that’s part of what causes clogs, and hazards.

