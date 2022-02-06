Oakland spa shooting victim hid coworkers and customers from gunfire

Oakland police said the massage therapist who was critically injured in the deadly shooting at Kume Spa, helped to hide his colleagues and customers from gunfire.

Identified as ‘Joe’ by his colleagues, the victim is recovering from injuries sustained when a female coworker walked into the spa and opened fire before turning the gun on herself. She later died at the hospital, police said.

"The tragic incident that took place on February 1st will forever be ingrained in our hearts," Kume Spa said in a statement.

"While we cannot speak to the state of mind of the shooter, who was sadly one of our staff and later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital, this tragedy was a reminder to all of us that we never know what someone is experiencing in their private lives."

The statement also revealed that two other massage therapists stepped up to keep others in the spa safe. "Their bravery saved countless lives, and we are honored to know, and work with, these heroes."

"At this time we are focused on healing. We are grateful to our employees and community for their support, we need it now more than ever," the company said.

"This incident is a reminder to all of us that we should treat all with kindness, extend grace and take time to ask someone how they are doing."

Kume Spa shared Joe's GoFundMe and Kume Spa employees' GoFundMe if anyone wishes to make a donation.

Brooks Jarosz contributed to this report

