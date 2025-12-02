Slow down: Speed cameras coming to Oakland

Oakland is set to become the second city in California to roll out high-tech speed cameras designed to automatically ticket drivers traveling more than 11 mph over the speed limit.

City officials plan to install the cameras at 18 intersections by next month. Researchers say the devices will monitor about 8% of Oakland’s streets — areas that account for roughly 60% of the city’s severe traffic collisions.

The cameras will not be placed in the Oakland hills or near the Coliseum, but will be installed in neighborhoods stretching from downtown to West Oakland, Fruitvale, Glenview and parts of the Hegenberger corridor.

Once the final camera is activated, a 60-day grace period will begin. During that time, drivers caught speeding will receive warnings only. After the grace period ends, citations ranging from $50 to $500 will be issued.

Mayor Barbara Lee praised the program, saying in a statement that "too many Oaklanders are being hurt or killed because of dangerous speeding. This program is a smart, life-saving step forward and brings us closer to streets where everyone can travel safely."

City leaders say the effort is necessary, noting that some intersections see more than 10,000 drivers a day exceeding the speed threshold. San Francisco became the first city in the state to install similar cameras earlier this year.

Speed cameras will be at these locations:

Martin Luther King Junior Way (between 42nd and 43rd streets)

Claremont Avenue (Between Hillegass Avenue and College Avenue)

Foothill Boulevard (Between Irving Street and 24th Avenue)

Foothill Boulevard (Between 19th and 20th avenues)

7th Street (Between Adeline and Linden streets)

West Grand (Between Chestnut and Linden streets)

Broadway (Between 26th and 27th streets)

San Pablo Avenue (Between Athens and Sycamore streets)

7th Street (Between Broadway and Franklin Street)

Macarthur Boulevard (Between Green Acre Road and Enos Avenue)

Fruitvale Avenue (Between Galindo Street and Logan Street)

International Boulevard (Between 40th and 41st avenues)

Hegenberger Road (Between Spencer and Hawley)

73rd Avenue (Between Fresno and Krause)

Bancroft Avenue (Between 86th Avenue and Auseon Avenue)

98th Avenue (Between Blake Drive and Gould Street)

98th Avenue (Between Cherry and Birch)

Bancroft Avenue (Between 61st and 62nd avenues)