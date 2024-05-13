Speeding YouTuber gets busted for driving dangerously

article

A YouTuber from Concord gave investigators all the evidence they needed before convicting him last month of multiple incidents of extreme speeding and reckless driving on Contra Costa County freeways.

The California Highway Patrol received public complaints about a gray BMW speeding and driving recklessly on Interstate 680 between Contra Costa and Solano counties in late spring 2022.

Investigators discovered the driver's identity through his YouTube channel. Scott Kitfield, 33, posted numerous dashcam videos documenting his dangerous driving, including speeding well over 100 mph on Bay Area freeways, racing other cars, and weaving through traffic at high speeds while endangering nearby commuters.

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office said Kitfield's comments on the channel further confirmed his disregard for safety by boasting about his reckless actions. The videos also confirmed Kitfield frequently sped on I-680 and other Bay Area freeways, exceeding 120 mph.

On July 14, 2023, a CHP aircraft tracked Kitfield's car as he drove home from Solano County to Concord, in the afternoon, with investigators watching him speed over 110 mph on I-680 as he crossed the Benicia-Martinez bridge.

He exceeded 120 mph while racing another car through Martinez. Just after passing a CHP patrol vehicle, Kitfield swerved abruptly across the freeway and exited at Willow Pass Road and drove into a residential area.

The CHP officer tried pulling Kitfield over as he turned around at a dead end. The DA's office said Kitfield led the CHP officers on a chase before finally stopping his car and surrendering.

CHP investigators recovered Kitfield's computer and the dash camera he used to create videos for his YouTube channel. The devices contained several more videos of him driving recklessly.

On April 3, Kitfield was convicted of two criminal charges arising from his conduct on July 14: fleeing a pursuing peace officer's motor vehicle while driving recklessly and engaging in a motor vehicle exhibition of speed on a highway.

Kitfield was also convicted of charges from incidents on June 25-26: reckless driving on a highway and driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver's license.

The court sentenced Kitfield to 60 days in jail and probation. He can only drive his own registered car with a valid license and vehicle insurance. He must also allow a tracking device installed on his vehicle by law enforcement. Kitfield also acknowledged in writing -- and was verbally admonished by the judge -- that his reckless driving conduct was extremely dangerous to human life, and that if he drives recklessly again and kills someone, he could potentially be charged with murder.

