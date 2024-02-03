Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until SUN 4:00 PM PST, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
12
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 PM PST, Mendocino County Coast
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 12:00 AM PST until SUN 10:00 AM PST, Southern Lake County
High Wind Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until MON 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
High Wind Warning
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, Santa Cruz Mountains, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Wind Advisory
from SUN 2:00 AM PST until SUN 7:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County
Airport Weather Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM PST, San Francisco Bay Shoreline
Flash Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest
Flood Watch
from SUN 12:00 PM PST until SUN 8:00 PM PST, Southern Lake County, Southeastern Mendocino Interior
Flood Watch
from SUN 6:00 AM PST until TUE 4:00 AM PST, Carquinez Strait and Delta
Wind Advisory
from SAT 10:00 PM PST until SUN 10:00 PM PST, North Bay interior valleys, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose
Flood Watch
until MON 10:00 AM PST, North Bay interior valleys, Coastal North Bay including Point Reyes National Seashore, San Francisco County, East Bay Interior Valleys, San Francisco Peninsula Coast, San Francisco Bay Shoreline, Santa Cruz Mountains, Santa Clara Valley including San Jose, Northern Monterey Bay, Santa Lucia Mountains and Los Padres National Forest

SSFPD officer back on force being hit by car while on duty

By KTVU staff
Published 
South San Francisco
KTVU FOX 2

SSFPD officer returns after on-duty motorcycle crash

A police officer in South San Francisco is back on the job after being hit by a car almost two years ago while on duty.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - A police officer in South San Francisco is back on the job after being hit by a car almost two years ago while on duty.

Officer Kathleen Walsh was welcomed back to the SSFPD family on Friday. 

Her colleagues celebrated her recovery and return. Walsh is the first female motor officer in the department's traffic division. She was working an enforcement detail in Redwood City in 2022 when a driver ran a red light and struck her with their car.

Walsh was thrown off her motorcycle and suffered moderate injuries.

 