SSFPD officer back on force being hit by car while on duty

A police officer in South San Francisco is back on the job after being hit by a car almost two years ago while on duty.

Officer Kathleen Walsh was welcomed back to the SSFPD family on Friday.

Her colleagues celebrated her recovery and return. Walsh is the first female motor officer in the department's traffic division. She was working an enforcement detail in Redwood City in 2022 when a driver ran a red light and struck her with their car.

Walsh was thrown off her motorcycle and suffered moderate injuries.



